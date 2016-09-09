‘It’s now Bandhaluru’: Biocon MD Kiran Shaw faces flak over tweet

Bengaluru, Sep 09: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw was at the receiving end of quite a lot of flak on Twitter today over a tweet she had posted on the bandh in Karnataka. The Biocon MD had tweeted in the morning saying, “Another band, it’s now Bandhaluru,” in reference to the day and night protest that has been called in Bengaluru in response to Cauvery river crisis.

However, soon after her tweet she received a lot of criticism for the tweet with many questioning her. In fact, she later deleted the tweet and wrote, “Please read my message don’t listen to media twist. I have always stood by farmers n people of Karnataka.”

