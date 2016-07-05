New Delhi, July 05: The Union Cabinet, after its expansion, took a series of decisions including renaming of high courts in Kolkata, Bombay and Chennai.

As reported by Indian Express: Addressing a press conference after the cabinet expansion, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said,”from now on Calcutta High Court will be known as Kolkata HC, Bombay HC as Mumbai HC and Madras HC as Chennai HC.”

The cabinet also gave ‘in-principle’ approval for setting up a major port at Enayam near Colachel in TamilNadu. It also approved long-term contract with Mozambique for import of pulses either via pvt channels or Govt-to-Govt sales via State Agencies.

Earlier in the day, nineteen new ministers were included in the council of ministers.