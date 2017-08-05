Now you can commute from KIA to Electronic City via Helitaxi in Bengaluru

Bengaluru,August5: In an yet another of firsts, Bengaluru will soon join the list of elite cities that provide helicopter-taxi services. Minister of state for civil aviation Jayant Sinha on Friday announced the launch of the service, HeliTaxi, from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) to Electronic City. The service will later be expanded to Whitefield and other parts of the city based on demand and feasibility. The helicopters can also be used to address medical emergencies in the city.

“We are trying to push the frontiers of aviation to make flying very affordable, accessible and convenient. We are taking a great step forward as far as aviation is concerned. The HeliTaxi service provides the ability for commuters to get from the airport to important economic locations such as Electronic City in 10 or 15 minutes instead of two-and-a-half hours,” said Mr Sinha. He hopes to see similar such services being introduced at other airports in the country.

The service, expected to be rolled out after three months, is being introduced through a PPP model between the government and Thumby Aviation. “Whenever we travel by road, Bengaluru is one city where you are not sure when you will reach your destination. That’s why we decided to provide HeliTaxi services in Bengaluru,” said Group Captain K.N.G. Nair, CMD, Thumby Aviation.