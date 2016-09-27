After Google and Salesforce, Now Disney joins race to acquire Twitter: Report

New York, Sep 27 : After Google and Salesforce, Walt Disney Co. has joined the race to buy the struggling micro-blogging platform Twitter, a media report said on Tuesday.

The acquisition of Twitter, if happens, will be Disney’s biggest technology deal, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Twitter has recently invested into streaming sports events online.

“Since Disney owns ESPN, the media giant could view Twitter’s sports-programming efforts as creating a potential rival – or, in the event of a successful acquisition, it could be a source of technology that could benefit ESPN as cord-cutting becomes more widespread,” said the WSJ report.

The shares of Twitter, which currently has 313 million monthly active users, jumped more than 20 per cent last week on the sales rumours which have been making the rounds for quite some time now.

Twitter, which is struggling to add new users amid stalled growth, now has a market value of nearly $16 billion.