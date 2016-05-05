Now, file your return via app

May 5, 2016 | By :

Bengaluru, May 5: Income tax returns e-filing website ClearTax on Thursday announced the launch of its mobile app that will have all the functions available on its web platform.

The app comes with an “offline sync” feature which allows users to enter tax details even when there is no Internet. The details will be uploaded to the server as soon as there will be Internet connectivity.

“A dedicated mobile app will go a long way in our endeavour to simplify taxes for the Indian consumers, said Archit Gupta, founder, ClearTax, in a statement.

ClearTax app will also allow users to check refund status, calculate taxes, get rent receipts on uploading Form 16s and generating tax returns.

To begin with, the app has been rolled out for Android-based devices.

Tags: ,
Related News
From selfies to weddings, drone photography fast catching up in India
mAadhaar, popular travel App allowed as one of the proofs of identity for rail travel
Bluetooth button to become safety app for travelling women
Government plans the rollout of bike taxis and an app for economical commuting
NASA-sponsored GLOBE program app to allow enthusiastic spectators to document their solar eclipse observations
App called Microsoft Whiteboard for Windows 10 video leaked
Top