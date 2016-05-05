Now, file your return via app

Bengaluru, May 5: Income tax returns e-filing website ClearTax on Thursday announced the launch of its mobile app that will have all the functions available on its web platform.

The app comes with an “offline sync” feature which allows users to enter tax details even when there is no Internet. The details will be uploaded to the server as soon as there will be Internet connectivity.

“A dedicated mobile app will go a long way in our endeavour to simplify taxes for the Indian consumers, said Archit Gupta, founder, ClearTax, in a statement.

ClearTax app will also allow users to check refund status, calculate taxes, get rent receipts on uploading Form 16s and generating tax returns.

To begin with, the app has been rolled out for Android-based devices.