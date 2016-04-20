Now, free high speed Wi-Fi for Delhi Metro passengers

New Delhi, Apr.20: Techno Sat Comm and PING Network – two of India's largest multi-platform video networks are coming together to roll out what will potentially be India’s largest platform to serve content to passengers and work with advertisers, keen to reach Delhi Metro's 2.75 million passengers. The free-to-consumer service will be launched in the second half of this year. Delhi Metro passengers across the NCR region will thus be able to experience high speed broadband by just logging onto the internet via a dedicated App. This App will also intelligently display the location, approach and destination stations on a real-time basis and help navigate between different lines. This is in addition to the exclusive entertainment and city-based content that passengers can see on a real-time basis. Techno Sat Comm, which already runs India’s first Wi-Fi on train service on the Delhi-Howrah Rajdhani Express, will use the globally acclaimed "T-Track 2.0 Wave 2 Solution", also used on superfast rail networks like the Thalys, SNCF and NTV in Europe to deliver high speed broadband internet experience. The WiFi service will ensure a 50 Mbps (3 times 4G) minimum speed to passengers’ devices while the maximum speed could potentially go upto 1.6 Gbps as per Wave 2 standards. “We have adapted the technology to India keeping in mind adverse weather conditions including heat, dust, heavy rains, vibration of trains and large passenger loads. We look forward to deliver a great passenger Wi-Fi and Multimedia experience to fulfill DMRC’s vision to enhance passenger experience and delight,” said Nirav Dave of Techno Sat Comm. PING, whose network comprises of channels like the popular India Food Network and BOOM, and averages 350 million views a month, will be building the front-end customer interface as well as the content pipe. Millions of passengers will be able to consume high quality HD entertainment videos, information and news that is local, timely and relevant to Delhi Metro’s passengers, particularly during peak commuting hours when the need for information will be the highest. “The target segment we will reach through this platform is core to almost all major brands. This venture further strengthens our position as a digital network creating and owning valuable communities online and creating valuable connections for both creators and brands,” said Prashanto Das, Co-Founder, PING Network. Delhi Metro Network is amongst the largest Metro Networks in the world with ridership touching 3.5 Millions in a day. With commissioning of new lines in 2016 which will also inter-connect existing lines, daily ridership is expected to jump dramatically. Delhi Metro, known for world class services and standards has now decided to enhance passenger experience by introducing free Wi-Fi and Multi Media Services for passengers. Techno Sat Comm India already has significant learnings from Indian Railway’s first Wi-Fi on train pilot project on the Delhi-Howrah Rajdhani Express. The project was jointly executed by Techno Sat Com and 21Net UK. 21 Net will continue to provide technology support for DMRC Project also. “The Rajdhani Wi-Fi despite being a pilot project with lower bandwidth sees close to 250 users of the 1,000 passengers on the train at any time. Passengers use standard internet applications like email, Facebook, Google, video chat with some also using it for live cricket and football matches,” says Dave.