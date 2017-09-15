Now get BookMyShow ticket confirmations on Whatsapp

Mumbai, September 15: The online entertainment ticket booking platform BookMyShow on Thursday collaborated with Whatsapp. As part of this, BookMyShow made Whatsapp as a default ticket confirmation channel for all the users.

According to reliable sources, BookMyShow is the first Indian online ticketing company to merge with WhatsApp for business. Ravdeep Chawla, the Head of Product of BookMyShow said that “WhatsApp has definitely become a preferred mode of communication for millions of people in our country and we could identify tremendous value in making it a default ticket confirmation channel.”

This feature is rolled out and the main aim of the company is to cover its entire user base in the next few weeks. The users who would book tickets on BookMyShow would now receive a message on WhatsApp with the confirmation text or an M-ticket (mobile ticket) QR Code along with an email. BookMyShow had recently introduced “plan-it” that is an in-app messaging feature for friends and families to interact with each other in real-time along with booking movie tickets within the chat window.