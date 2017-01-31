Now get fresh flowers in 5 cities online from Amazon

NewDelhi, Jan 31:Amazon India has launched a Fresh Flowers Store on its e-commerce website, expanding its product categories even further. The company has partnered with major floral giants like Ferns n Petals, Indian Gifts Portal, FloraIndia, Flaberry, and many more across the country to launch this online store for flower bookings and deliveries.

This service has been launched in five cities – Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune – for now, but looks to expand it in more cities in the future. The Fresh Flowers Store has flowers segregated for occasions, and even types of flowers. You can choose from a selection of bouquets, cut flowers, and even baskets; place an order, and get it delivered to anyone living in these five cities. Amazon India claims that the Fresh Flower Store offers over 1,500 unique options to choose from, including 10 types of unique flora. The store can be found in the Home and Kitchen category on Amazon India.

Kaveesh Chawla, Director Category Management, Amazon India said in a statement, “Flowers are an evergreen gifting option – be it birthday, a congratulations note, thank you gesture or an apology. Flowers are the perfect gift for any occasion and we are thrilled to be able to extend this offering to our customer. With the launch of the Fresh Flower store at Amazon.in, now all gifting needs of a customer are just a click away.”

Recently, Amazon India expanded its Amazon Now app and service, which provides two-hour delivery for essential household items, to Mumbai and Delhi users. Earlier it was available only for Bengaluru users. Customers can opt for any two-hour scheduled delivery time slot of their choice on the app between 10am and 10pm.