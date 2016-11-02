Now get Sambar served at railway stations from black garbage bags

November 2, 2016 | By :

Chennai,Nov2:The post went viral in a span of two days and caught the attention of top railway officials, who were tagged. Following this, based on the directions of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) authorities, the Divisional Railway Police arrested the employee, who was caught committing the act on platform 2 at the station.

Sources said, he was identified as Imran and that he was working for one Bharati stall. With the public being outraged at the incident, an inquiry has been ordered into the issue, added sources. It may be noted that the railways serve food at subsidized prices to commuters, however, the conditions under which these are prepared have always been debatable.

