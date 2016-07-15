Now, in the lime light Zakir Naik do not support terrorism, appears on Skype

New Delhi: Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who has been in the headlines recently for his alleged provocative speeches inciting violence, on Friday, addressed the press over Skype.

Naik, who had postponed his press conference three times, exclaimed that he condemned violence and did not support terrorism. The Islamic preacher said that his incendiary speeches had been taken out of context and presented to the public, as reported by newsx.com.

“I will cooperate with the probe,” said Naik, who is under the scanner of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) following the Dhaka terror attack where foreign nationals were mercilessly slaughtered.

Naik said that he had been wrongly prosecuted by the media and claimed that he had never promoted terrorism in his preaching.

Pro-Hindutva leader Sadhvi Prachi had earlier announced a reward of Rs 50 lakh for anyone who would ‘behead’ Zakir Naik.

Zakir Naik’s sermons are telecast on Peace TV, run by his Islamic Research Foundation, and he also organises public lectures. His speeches on Peace TV were said to be popular in Bangladesh, where the network has been banned post the terror attack. One of the terrorists in the Bangladesh terror attack was allegedly an avid follower of Naik.

Quoted From Skype:

Zakir Naik condemns France terror attack, says he has no role in any terror strikes Will be giving pen drives to media that have answers to allegations against me. You’ll see I’m innocent:

Zakir Naik Suicide bombing is a sin in Islam, it’s not permitted, says Zakir Naik I have condemned all terror attacks, don’t rely on doctored clips:

Zakir Naik I challenge you to show me any unedited answer of mine where I have not condemned suicide bombing, says ZakirNaik Terrorists are misguiding innocent Muslims: ZakirNaik Chapter 5,verse 32 of Quran says killing innocents is crime, says ZakirNaik I have condemned all terror attacks, don’t rely on doctored clips: Zakir Naik.