Now we know where Beyonce and Solange Knowles get their looks from:TinaLawson

LA,Nov8:,Beyoncé and Solange Knowles may have gotten their flair for the dramatic from their mother, Tina Lawson.

On Halloween, Lawson saw how the now-iconic looks of her very famous daughters inspired a lot of incredible Halloween costumes and wanted in on the fun. On Instagram she noted, that the costumes were so cool that she just might try it herself. Over the weekend, she made good on her promise and posted the results to Instagram and, naturally, she completely nailed her daughters’ dramatic looks.

Her take on Beyoncé’s braids-and-fedora look from the “Formation” video was perfection. (Maybe she borrowed some gear for the photo?)

She also replicated Solange’s look from her chart-topping album, A Seat at the Table, and, of course, nailed it. As Solange’s album is meant to pay tribute to her parents, it’s only fitting that her mother would pay homage right back.