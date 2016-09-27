Now, there is no space for Tamil movies in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Sep 27 : Since two weeks, Tamil films have vanished from Karnataka, even Bengaluru, thanks to the political hassles. While the multiplexes in the city don’t seem to mind it, single-screen theatres that screened only Tamil films have taken a beating.

Thomas D’souza, an exhibitor (theatre owner) and former president of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), said, “It is a sensitive issue. Everyone is unhappy with the ruling to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. So it is a self-imposed restraint [of not screening Tamil films].”

He added, ” Nobody has told anybody not to screen Tamil films. It is not just films, people are also cautious about travelling to TN in vehicles with Karnataka registration and vice-versa. Films cannot be seen in isolation.”