Now have a Oreo with Google’s next Android flavour Oreo

alifornia,August19:According to a post by 9to5Google, Google put out a teaser on Google+ to promote its 21 August launch reveal. Turns out that the launch reveal video had a name and it was called ‘GoogleOreo_Teaser_0817_noDroids (1).mp4‘. So really, there’s not much left to confirm beyond this.

However, to make it even more believable that the makers of Android Oreo were hiding something, Google took down the promo video and replaced it with the same one, only this time with a different files name, ‘OctopusTeaser.mp4′.

While there has been plenty of speculation about the name for Google’s next Android update, with so little options to choose from, Oreo would be the ideal choice. More so, because it is also known internationally.

Just a short while ago, Google revealed the launch date for Android O. The event is set for 21 August at 2:40 PM ET and will take place in New York. As with all other Google events, it will be live streamed to the world. However, the event also coincides with the solar eclipse and from what we can tell from the launch website, Google is planning to make the most of it.