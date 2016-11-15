Now Paytm available in 10 regional languages

New Delhi, Nov 15: India’s largest mobile payments and commerce platform Paytm is set to unveil its multilingual interface to enable millions of Indians to overcome language barriers and pay and shop in their preferred regional language.

The user interface will be available on Android will be available in English and 10 different regional languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Oriya and Punjabi.

Paytm has become India’s first mobile payments and commerce platform to offer multiple regional language interfaces.

It has expanded its reach to over 80 percent smartphone users in India, who prefer internet-based services in regional languages, thus making mobile payments and commerce now accessible to all.

“At Paytm, our team spends hours designing each new feature and obsesses about the smallest of details. With this new move, we are looking to push our share of customers from tier II and tier III cities from 50 percent to 70 percent,” said Senior VP Paytm, Deepak Abbot.

“Our goal is to make payments and commerce more inclusive, and this new feature will help us expand the market to include those users who would prefer to engage online in their native languages,” added Abbot.

This is an important part of Paytm’s Super app plan where payments and commerce are unified under the same roof. It is a major step towards Paytm’s vision of making cashless transactions a way of life across all consumer segments and demographic profiles in India.