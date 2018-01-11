Now, prisoners in Kerala jails can donate their organs to relatives

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 11: The Kerala government on Thursday permitted prisoners in the state jails to donate organs to their close relatives.

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“The prisoners can henceforth donate their organs to close relatives and the government has decided to make necessary amendments in the Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services (Management) Act 2014,” a government press release read.

However, the prisoner needs to meet certain conditions for the process to take place. Like, the organ donation can be made by prisoners to their close relatives only.

Also, they have to take sanction from the concerned court, the same which convicted them, besides the medical board nod for any such organ donation.

It is also decided to make necessary amendments in the Kerala prisons correctional services act 2014.

The period admitted to the hospital will be considered as parole period and the hospital expenses will be met by the jail authorities.

The statement also made it clear of there being ‘no relaxation in prison term’ for the prisoner following the organ donation.

Notably, the government took the decision on hearing about the experience of P Sukumaran, a convict serving life sentence in Kannur central jail, who had sought permission to donate one of his kidneys.

However, before a decision could have been taken, the patient in question had passed away.

(With ANI Inputs)