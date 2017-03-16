Now, Shiv Sena backs Assamese singer Nahid Afrin, Saying Taliban not ruling India

New Delhi, March 16: Far-right regional political party Shiv Sena has now shown it’s support of a 16-year-old Assamese singer Nahid Afrin against whom a fatwa has been issued by Muslim clerics asking her not to perform in public.

Uddhav-Thackeray-led Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut today said that such people are misusing their power to destroy young talent and added that India is a democratic nation and not under IS’s Taliban’s rule.

Sanjay Raut told to ANI that, “The Indian state Assam has a Bharatiya Janata Party government. These Muslim clerics need to understand that Assam is in India and not in Pakistan. Taliban rule, which exists in Pakistan and Afghanistan, is not implemented yet here. They are misusing politics to demoralise a 16-year-old girl,”

“If they have the guts then why should they try to issuing ‘fatwa’ against men. The new generation has confidence and immense talent which they want to showcase in front of the world. These Islamist clerics should not stop such enthusiasm,” Sanjay Raut added.

Sanjay Raut further said the government should also take steps to dissolve these issues, adding, “all political parties including Shiv Sena should stand by the girl and provide her security.”

On Yesterday, as many as 42 Islamic clerics issued a fatwa against reality singing star Nahid Afrin, who was the first runner-up of a musical reality Television show, asking her to stop performing in public.

The fatwa has been issued against Nahid to keeping in view an upcoming event that was to be held on March 25, Reports from Assam says.

Since the venue of the musical event was in the vicinity of a mosque and a graveyard, the Islamic clerics announced to boycott her singing programmes and have asked Nahid to stop performing in public.

Nahid Afrin, only 16-year girl, made her singing debut in Bollywood for actress Sonakshi Sinha in the 2016 movie `Akira`, first rose to stardom after a successful stint on a reality singing show in 2015.

(With Agency inputs )