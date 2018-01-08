Now, this whitening procedure is gaining popularity in Thailand!

New Delhi, January 08: Thai men are marching towards a clinic for a cosmetic treatment and the authorities there warns people about the treatment that the treatment could lead to adverse health effects.

Do you know what treatment the Thai men are marching towards?

Yes, It is a type of Penis whitening, which ridiculously has become a huge trend in Bangkok.

A few days back, Lelux Hospital in Bangkok shocked everyone when they uploaded a video detailing its specialized penis whitening procedure, a cosmetic treatment that alters the pigmentation of men’s groin area.

The post racked up over four million views and garnered more than 10,000 comments by January 4.

But what exactly is this procedure?

The penis-lightening procedure uses lasers, the same pigmentation laser equipment, which are used in other skin treatments – to break down melanin in skin cells.

This procedure has made their hospital quite popular among the masses, as they now handle more than 100 people for five sessions, which costs around USD 650.

The popularity of cosmetic skin lightening in Thailand is generally associated with social conventions and pressures that favour lighter skin tones over darker ones. Meanwhile, having lighter skin tone is linked to elevated social status.

This is not the first time Lelux Hospital has made a splash on social media. Previously, they made everyone surprise by promoting its “3-D vagina” procedure, which involves injecting a patient’s own fat into pubis to get a ‘plumper look’.

The Deputy director-general of the Health Service Support Department of Thailand Dr Thongchai Keeratihuttayakorn has warned that the treatment could lead to adverse health effects.

“The skin of the private parts is sensitive. Such laser services may cause irritation, allergies, and inflammation.

“What if your skin becomes spotted?” he was quoted by local media as saying on Friday.

According to BBC Thai Service, if the power of the laser is high, it can cause redness, bloody sores, and subsequently possible infection. If the lasers are less intense, it could cause a freckling effect. For one of the body’s most sensitive areas, it seems especially not worth the risk.

Skin whitening is big business in Asia-Pacific region. According to some reliable sources, the whitening industry in the Asia-Pacific region measures up to about $ 2 billion a year. Advertisements for skin lightening treatments are shown widely on billboards and in newspapers, while pharmacies stock over-the-counter skin lightening products.