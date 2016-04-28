Now, trade booze at ‘stock market’

New Delhi, April 28 : The national capital has now got a new “stock market”. Yes, you read it right. But, if you think you will be able to trade your hard-earned money for moolah out here, read on as it’s Delhi and the city does things “differently”.

While the famous Dalal Street in Mumbai lets you trade your money, the one in Delhi tempts you to trade booze. Now, isn’t that interesting? It is. And it is because Delhiites know how to party hard!

Located in the heart of Delhi, Cafe Dalal Street, with a seating capacity of over 150, is very much a place Delhiites were looking for so long — where they can have good food and booze at a comparatively cheaper price, without compromising with “classy feeling”.

What sets apart the restro-bar from others is its concept. Now, what’s different?

Well, the Cafe Dalal Street actually gives you the legacy to “trade” and “invest” in your booze. One can actually bid and order liquor, assessing the prices displayed on the several LED screens put across the brilliantly-lit and beautifully-maintained cafe.

Like the Bombay Stock Exchange, where the concept is borrowed from, the market here goes up and down depending on the “demand and supply” mechanism. It crashes too, allowing the patrons to trade their favourite wine and scotch at a throwaway price.

How does the market work? Owners of the cafe, Himanshu Gupta and Vidit Gupta, explain the actual mechanism that controls and regulates the “wine stock exchange”.

Spirits start at a base price and are governed by the laws of demand and supply. Based on frequency of order and the time periods within which different customers place orders, the demand of a particular spirit, wine or beer grows or declines and the prices go up or down. Once every day, the market crashes as well. Trading then begins all over again from this newly set base price.”

“We always wanted to come up with a restaurant that could stand out of the crowd. There was no such bar in Delhi and hence we decided to keep the concept of stock market for our bar,” Vidit Gupta told IANS.

“We know that Connaught Place is a location that attracts a lot of crowd; hence there could be no better place to open it. “Me and Himanshu have created this place with our own hands, all the interiors are done by us. It’s like a child to us,” he added.

The food we had at the restaurant was pretty good and served wonderfully well. The place offers a multi-cuisine menu, has a lot of options for vegetarians too, something we miss these days in the bars.

What we liked the most was the nomenclature of the drinks at the Cafe Dalal Street. The bar offers Bankrupt (JD Silver Select, Maraschino, Vermouth Rosso, Bombay Gin), Bull Chaser (spiced vodka, spiced beer, passion fruit), Invested (gin, berries, cardamom), The Wolf Punch (apple vinegar, strawberry vodka, cloves, orange), The Deal Closer(Tequila orange, nutmeg, ice cubes, celery salt) and Zombie Street (Tequila, spices, juices, bitters), among others.

It also has a special cocktail menu for women with drinks like KhattiMeeti (vodka, aam panna, coconut), Homemade Khalua (vodka, vanilla, coffee, spices), Chocolate Martini (rum, chocolate, vanilla) and Baby Biscuit (vodka, cookie, chocolate) along with some really killer shots like Pornstar (vodka, Blue Curacao, raspberry), Dalal Street Special Jagerbomb, Kamikaze (vodka, triple sec and lime) and many more.

Given the price range and the quality of food coupled with a fresh concept, it won’t be a bad idea for you to try this out, at least once!

FAQs:

Where: M 89/90, Outer Circle near Shankar Market, C.P, New Delhi

Timings: 12 noon-12 midnight

Meal for two: Rs.1,500 + taxes exclusive of alcohol