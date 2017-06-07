Now women in India can don a bikini even if you don’t have a perfect beach bod

New Delhi , June 7: Always wanted to don a bikini, but was too shy to show off your not-so-perfect ‘beach bod’?

Well, if that’s so, then it’s 2017, it’s finally the time to set yourself free from the stereotypical ‘beach body’ notion and embrace ‘each body’ instead.

Zapyle, the trendy online destination that’s making high street wear, designer wear and international brands both affordable and accessible, has teamed up with Bikini.com, an online boutique that showcases a curated collection of one-of-a-kind swimwear and accessories, by emerging designers.

Bikini.com also offers a wide range of enticing collection by popular international brands like Seafolly, Wildfox, Beach Joy and much more. Apart from its product range, the online platform is also an ultimate lifestyle destination encompassing exotic travel, health and fitness, and swimwear culture.

While Bikini.com boasts of a vast collection of beach and swimwear, Zapyle’s exclusive partnership with it will give Indian woman the access to premium beach wear.

The collection, to be curated for Zapyle, will be suitable for different Indian body types and demographics. To add to the water baby’s delight, you not only get your hands on to the coolest beach wear, but also get to choose from an enticing range of exclusive beach-essential skin care products and accessories too.

Commenting on the collaboration, Rashi Menda, founder and ceo, Zapyle said, “We are quite excited about this partnership with Bikini.com, which essentially aims to solve the issues of quality and accessibility when it comes to the beach and swimwear market in India. For a majority of women in our country, looking as stylish by the water is almost a dream. We want to help with improving women’s body image and increase body positivity. We want to tell them that there’s no such thing as a ‘ beach body‘ – it’s about ‘each body’. Anyone can wear a bikini. Thus, taking forward our sincere pursuit of solving the universal problem of upgrading closets, Zapyle has ventured into beach and swimwear to motivate every Indian woman to celebrate her body and embrace fashion without reluctance – even on a beach.”

Shannon Follansbee, president of Bikini.com also stated, “We are looking to create a long standing relationship with India’s luxury consumers who are well known for their appreciation of high quality and style. We believe that the future of fashion and luxury lies in India.