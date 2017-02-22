NPAs increased 56 per cent under Modi government: Congress

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) The Congress on Wednesday slammed the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government for fooling the people, saying Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) have increased 56 per cent in the last 12 months between December 2015-16.

“This government has repeatedly proclaimed that they have declared war on NPAs. They kept on talking of NPAs. They said they would bring it down. They kept on insulting the UPA government. The reality is different,” said Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

“Modi doesn’t believe in figures, he only believes in jumlabaji (false promises). NPAs have increased 56 per cent in the last 12 months between December 2015-2016. Rs 2.6 lakh crore of NPAs has increased to just under Rs 7 lakh crore under the Modi government,” he added.

Singhvi further said: “The government is busy trying to fool the people, but this is the reality.”

