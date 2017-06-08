NPCI has launched a dedicated website for BHIM app to facilitate customers needs

New Delhi, Jun 8 : National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has launched a dedicated website for Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) to facilitate customers with information about BHIM app.

Considering that certain queries from customers are generic in nature with regards to BHIM, NPCI has developed a common website for dissemination of information through videos and infographics. On the occasion, A P Hota, MD and CEO, NPCI said, “The website will meet the needs of the customers for general information on BHIM and incentive programmes launched by the government in the form of BHIM referral programmes. Through simple tools like product videos, customer can have self-learning instead of calling banks and NPCI.”

Customers can be benefited by knowing how to transact online using BHIM App through their mobile phones along with information pertaining to the number of banks and merchants live on BHIM. Currently there about 50 banks availing UPI services and customers of these banks can make use of any UPI application. BHIM is a generic UPI application developed and supported by NPCI. Once the customer downloads the application, the customer can customise it for his/her bank. NPCI has also increased its social media presence by consistently updating information through our verified social media handles. Customers can also make use of the dedicated phone number for BHIM 022–45414740 and verified social media Twitter page @NPCI_BHIM for their queries.