NPCI launches BHIM app for iPhone platform

New Delhi, Feb11:Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), the common platform across the nation for making simple, easy and quick payment transactions using Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is now available on Apple App Store for download and use.

The BHIM App on iOS platform is equipped with updated features available on BHIM’s Android version 1.2. This includes Pay to Aadhaar Number, SPAM report, Customer Redressal Mechanism with drop down menu etc. The languages offered currently are English and Hindi.

Mr. A. P. Hota, MD & CEO, NPCI said, “The BHIM App will now cater to almost 100 per cent smartphone users in the country with the launch on iOS platform. This will ensure wider acceptance for digital transactions among consumers across all sections. Though market share of iPhones is not very large in India, users of iPhone are high transacting customers. Therefore, it is a development of special significance as it will help to boost transaction volumes.