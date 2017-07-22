NRHM fund diverted to other schemes, the Comptroller Auditor General of India’s report says in six states

New Delhi,July22:In six states, funds amounting to over Rs 36 crore, meant for National Rural Health Mission (NRHM), were diverted to other schemes, the Comptroller Auditor General of India’s report reveals.

The states in which fund diversion was reported were Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Tripura.

In 27 states, the unspent amount has increased from Rs 7,375 crore to Rs 9,509 crore in 2015-16, the report states.

Between 2011 and 2016, up to Rs 1,06,179 crore has been spent on NRHM, but a shortfall of health facilities continues to abound in India.

Also, there were glaring delays in the transfer of funds from state treasuries to state health societies in 2014-15 and 2015-16, ranging from 50 to 271 days.

“Shortfalls in the availability of required health facilities in states, coupled with deficient infrastructural facilities and unhygienic surroundings in some existing facilities are areas of concern,” it states.

Also, expenditure on reproductive health stands at Rs 42,89 crore, whereas there’s a requirement of Rs 132.83 crores, the CAG report states.

In 20 states, work on 1,285 health facilities was completed, but not made functional. What is more shocking is that in 17 states, 428 equipment costing over Rs 30 crore were found to be lying unused. Also, 20 out of the 28 states maintain no proper record of ante-natal checkups that women are supposed to undergo. Moreover, some beneficiaries of Janani Suraksha Yojana hadn’t received maternity benefits due to them.

The report further goes on to say that up to 13,000 health facilities did not report data on Health Management Information System (HMIS), and thus, overall position on health indicators remains ascertainable.