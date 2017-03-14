NRI from Australia arrested in Kanchanbagh for unnatural sex with wife and allowing his friend to rape her

HYDERABAD, March14: A non-resident Indian (NRI) from Australia and his mother were arrested on Monday by the Kanchanbagh police after he allegedly forced his wife to have unnatural sex with him. He also allegedly allowed his friend to rape his 21-year-old wife recently.

The Kanchanbagh police said Mohammed Salimuddin had married the woman in 2016 and later left for Australia to pursue post-graduation. He used to ask her to get nude and video chat with him. He would also ask her to send her nude videos. With no other option left, the victim used to send her videos to Salim, who in turn would show them to his friends in Australia, police said.

On February 13, Salim returned to India and since then has been forcing his wife to have anal sex. A few days ago, Salim took his friend Chand, a resident of Hafeez Baba Nagar, to his residence. The victim was given sleeping pills and then Salim started to get intimate with his wife. To her surprise, she discovered that someone else was also in their bedroom and it turned out to be Chand. “The victim fell asleep and Salim allowed his friend Chand to rape her. The victim realised what happened the next morning and complained to us,” deputy commissioner of police (South Zone) V Satyanarayana said.

Based on the victim’s four-page complaint, the Kanchanbagh police arrested Salim on Monday.