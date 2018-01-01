NRI bridegroom killed in accidental firing in Haryana

New Delhi, Jan 01: In a wedding tragedy that was reported from Haryana, an NRI bridegroom has killed a case of celebratory firing.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the deceased has been identified as Vikram Vohra, a resident of Australia for the past 12 years.

The report said that while Vohra was dancing, one of the revellers reportedly fired a shot, which hit Vohra. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Vohra was scheduled to be married on December 31.

An investigation has been initiated to find out who fired the stray bullet. An FIR has been registered under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The groom’s body has been handed over to the family after autopsy.