NRI couple charged with murdering of their adopted son for insurance money in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD, Feb15: An NRI couple has been charged with murdering of their adopted son, so as to pocket the insurance amount of Rs. 1.20 crore which they had taken as cover for the latter’s life, police said.

Police lodged an FIR against Arti Loknath (53) and her husband Kanwaljitsinh Raijada (28), currently living in London, for allegedly being part of the conspiracy to murder Gopal (13), said Keshod police inspector Ashok Tilva.

“Arti and Kanwaljitsinh conspired with one Nitish Mund to adopt Gopal (13), get him insured and then kill him so that they could get insurance money. Nitish, who also lived in London before shifting here after his visa expired, had planned along with the couple since 2015 to kill Gopal,” Inspector Tilva said.

The NRI couple’s role was revealed after police arrested Nitish on Monday in connection with the murder.

The boy had died at a Rajkot hospital on Monday, days after he was attacked with knife by unknown accused riding two motorcycles on the night of February 8 in Keshod in Junagadh district.

Gopal was returning from Rajkot to his home town Maliya along with Nitish, Harsukh Patel, and one Mahadev, Inspector Tilva said.