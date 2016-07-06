NRI tycoon buys Delhi’s Rockland Hospitals

KOCHI JULY 6: Abu Dhabi-headquartered VPS Healthcare, owned by billionaire radiologist Shamsheer Vayalil, son-in- law of NRI tycoon M A Yusuffali, has acquired New Delhi-based Rockland Hospitals. VPS will be investing Rs 1,500 crore for the 100% acquisition and further development of Rockland network in the National Capital Region (NCR).

TOI first reported the impending deal on May 9. “The deal was signed towards the end of June and is effective from the July 1. We are committing approximately Rs 1,500 crore for this investment deal,” Shamsheer said. According to him, he is buying out the founders completely.

International Finance Corporation, which held a minority stake, exited as part of the deal. Rockland was founded by entrepreneur Rajesh Srivastava, who passed away in January this year.

Srivastava, a self-made man, had set up three hospitals in and around New Delhi and was working on a fourth one in Noida. With the acquisition, These hospitals will be rebranded as VPS-Rockland Hospitals.

The 39-year- old Shamsheer, a radiologist by profession, founded VPS Healthcare in 2007. His cross-border healthcare network now has 16 hospitals, 112 medical centres and clinics and 28 pharmacies, mainly in the GCC countries. The flagship is Burjeel Hospital, the largest private tertiary care provider in Abu Dhabi. Three months ago, he had acquired majority stake in multi-specialty Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi.

Rockland has been building a network of hospitals in the NCR region, starting with Qutub in 2002. This was followed by Dwarka and Manesar. While the Manesar campus sits on a 5-acre piece of land, Dwarka has 1.5 lakh sq ft and Qutub has 2 lakh sq ft. The three hospitals employ 1,300 people.

Apart from the operational hospitals, Rockland has got a 7-acre plot at Noida, where Shamsheer will now be developing a greenfield project, which is in the initial stages of planning. He also has plans to develop the Manesar Hospital into a referral centre for oncology. “Noida will also be a bigger project like Manesar. With the completion of Noida, we will be covering the entire NCR region right from Manesar at one end and Noida at the other end,” said Dr Vivek Singh, corporate director, Rockland Hospital.