NRI’s excluded from linking mobile connection to Aadhaar

At a time when all telecom companies are reminding their users to link their sim card connection to their biometric identification, Aadhaar, Centre’s telecom department has exempted non-resident Indians (NRIs) and those holding Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) cards from the mandatory linking.

Since NRI’s are not eligible to apply for Aadhaar because of its minimum residential requirements, “a large number of overseas Indians have been making representations about facing difficulty in operating their mobile connections procured in India as the telecom operators are insisting on linking Aadhaar number with the mobile number” said the Indian high commission in Ottawa.

Since NRI's are not eligible to apply for Aadhaar because of its minimum residential requirements, "a large number of overseas Indians have been making representations about facing difficulty in operating their mobile connections procured in India as the telecom operators are insisting on linking Aadhaar number with the mobile number" said the Indian high commission in Ottawa.

The statement also added that the department had issued a letter to "all mobile phone service licensees to use alternative method to re-verify existing customers belonging to certain categories including foreigners (covering PIOs and OCI cardholders) and NRIs".

Last year the same issue arose when Aadhaar number was made mandatory to file income tax returns in India or obtaining Permanent Account Number (PAN) cards, the finance ministry’s Central Board of Direct Taxes had made an exception for them.