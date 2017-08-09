NSFW video played by BBC employee behind newsanchor broadcast delivering the news caught by viewer

London,August9:An alert viewer spotted a BBC employee watching a rather, umm, inappropriate video at work. The employee’s computer screen was plainly visible behind an oblivious anchor delivering the news during a live broadcast on Monday night. The BBC viewer recorded a short portion of the news bulletin featuring the NSFW (not suitable for work) video and posted it to Facebook.

The 10-second video shows a man slumped low in his chair watching a video on his computer screen with headphones on. According to reports in the British media, the employee was watching a movie, when an inappropriate scene played out unexpectedly.

That didn’t go unnoticed, however, as viewers quickly took to social media, asking if anyone else had noticed the x-rated scene play out on television.

“Did anyone else notice news last night on BBC??? Thought I was seeing things…but just re-watched on iplayer…nope I definitely saw what I thought I had,” wrote Lyndsey Robinson on Facebook, posting the short clip as evidence of the embarrassing error.

“This has gone down like a lead balloon at the BBC. It is totally unprofessional,” The Sunquoted a “TV source” as saying.

The BBC is believed to be investigating the incident. “We are establishing the facts,” The Sun reported a BBC spokesperson as saying.