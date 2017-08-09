NSFW video played by BBC employee behind newsanchor broadcast delivering the news caught by viewer

August 9, 2017 | By :
NSFW video played by BBC employee behind newsanchor broadcast delivering the news caught by viewer

London,August9:An alert viewer spotted a BBC employee watching a rather, umm, inappropriate video at work. The employee’s computer screen was plainly visible behind an oblivious anchor delivering the news during a live broadcast on Monday night. The BBC viewer recorded a short portion of the news bulletin featuring the NSFW (not suitable for work) video and posted it to Facebook.

The 10-second video shows a man slumped low in his chair watching a video on his computer screen with headphones on. According to reports in the British media, the employee was watching a movie, when an inappropriate scene played out unexpectedly.

That didn’t go unnoticed, however, as viewers quickly took to social media, asking if anyone else had noticed the x-rated scene play out on television.

“Did anyone else notice news last night on BBC??? Thought I was seeing things…but just re-watched on iplayer…nope I definitely saw what I thought I had,” wrote Lyndsey Robinson on Facebook, posting the short clip as evidence of the embarrassing error.

“This has gone down like a lead balloon at the BBC. It is totally unprofessional,” The Sunquoted a “TV source” as saying.

The BBC is believed to be investigating the incident. “We are establishing the facts,” The Sun reported a BBC spokesperson as saying.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Media's cultural backgrounds shape international news coverage
Media’s cultural backgrounds shape international news coverage
Death hoax news of Baba Ramdev goes viral
IIMC joins Google news lab network
Former news anchor Arnab Goswami may join politics
Canada gets its first hijab-clad news anchor
Facebook further automating its “trending” stories feature
Top