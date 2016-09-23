NSG and Navi Mumbai police question the girl who saw the suspected gunmen

Mumbai, Sep 23: National Security Guard and Navi Mumbai police jointly questioning the girl who saw the suspected gunmen for over 2 hours.

One of the students claimed to have seen one man and the other, a girl, reported having seen five men dressed in black Pathan suits around 7 am on Thursday “speaking a different language”. She also claimed to have overheard the men saying “ONGC” and “school”. An officer said the information is “not being treated as a prank” as the students are both teenagers and “old enough”.

Anti-terror National Security Guard commandos have joined the massive multi-agency search operation in Uran involving the police, Maharashtra’s anti-terror squad or ATS and the Navy on yesterday.

Commandos are also on standby in Mumbai, where 166 people were killed in November 2008 when landmarks in the city were attacked by 10 terrorists who came by sea. Force 1, an elite anti-terror unit set up after the attack referred to as 26/11, is also in Uran.

Uran is about 50 km from Mumbai. It is close to important locations like the Jawaharlal Nehru Port and the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre.