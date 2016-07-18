NSSO survey:Bus travel is the one preferred mode of transport by the elite and common man

New Delhi July 18:In a National Sample Survey Organization survey concerning the income levels of how urban and rural India’s expenditure figures ,while they use the services for a month reflected that the preferred mode of transport was bus irrespective of the income levels of either the well-to-do or the average man on the street.



It highlights that rural poor (average Rs31.36) monthly per capita expenditure on bus transport is Rs20.38 while the rural rich(average Rs 124.84)monthly per capita expenditure on bus transport is Rs85.24

The poor represent the bottom 20% of the population and the rich represent the top 20% of the population

It highlights that the urban poor (average Rs.52.36) monthly per capita expenditure on bus transport is Rs30.32 while the rural rich(average Rs 359.72)monthly per capita expenditure on bus transport is Rs184.34

Travel by air is relatively absent in the rural poor while in the rural rich it is Rso.12

The urban poor spend Rs0.03 and urban rich spend Rs19.67 on air travel.

Railway travel spending for the rural poor is Rs1.46 and rural rich is Rs 5.93 while for the urban segment ,in the poor it is Rs.5.48 and in the rich it is Rs. 52.46.

Taxi services are used by the rural segment ,in the poor it is Rs.2.65 and in the rich it is Rs. 8.55 while in the urban segment it is Rs 2.3 for the poor and Rs30 for the rich.

Autorickshaw services are the next preferred transport after bus .With the rural segment it is rs4.96 and for the rich it is Rs14.96.

In the urban segment , autorickshaw services expenditure is Rs 9.25 for the poor and it is Rs 46.68 for the rich

The survey shows the spending details in all urban/rural India rich verses poor.

The survey details are reported on Livemint

The survey tends to highlight the difference in spending gap between the urban segment and the rural segment featuring both rich and poor in both segments.

Irrespective of their income, the data showed that people in urban areas spend substantially more on services every month than their rural counterparts.