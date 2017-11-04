NTPC’s Unchahar plant blast: Death toll raised to 32

New Delhi,November 4: The worst Industrial disaster within eight years, the NTPC’s Unchahar plant accident death toll has raised to 32. the company today stated that into the mishap will be completed by an enquiry panel within a month.

According to the reports stated that the NTPC Management has made up an enquiry to investigate the reasons for the accident on November 1, in which when a boiler at 500 MW Unit-6 blasted and caused injuries to around 80 people.

NTPC Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh stated that over 8o people were affected due to this tragic incident. also 32 fail to resist pressure to injuries and 48 are under treatment.

Reports says some of the people were admitted to the Apollo hospital and 12 seriously injured persons, including two with over 80 per cent burns,

Gurdeep Singh also stated that with all possible measures are being taken to provide immediate relief to the families of the affected people in close coordination with the district administration.

Enquiry will reveal whether it was human error, violation of safety norm or others.

while it may mention that the reason then it would impose my view on the committee which will give its report in one month.

Executive Director SK Roy headed the panel and has two general managers in it. also stated that the boiler plant blast as “the rarest kind of incident. and people maintaining the unit were the most experienced.

NTPC followed the laid down procedure to ope rationalise the plant and even the commissioning of the Unit-6 was delayed by six month, he said.

The commercial date of operation was April this year as the company had achieved full load of plant (running at full capacity) in March itself,

Meanwhile Singh also added the safety audits will be conducted on the other plant of the NTPC after this accident, that it is a continuous process and the finding of the enquiry will guide us to maintain all of our plants.

Asked when can NTPC make the Unit-6 operational again, he said that it will take nearly 3-6 months to put the unit back on track.