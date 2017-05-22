Nubia has launched the entry-level N1 Lite smartphone in India at INR6,999

Beijing,May22:China-based smartphone manufacturer Nubia has launched the entry-level N1 Lite smartphone in India at Rs 6,999. The smartphone went on sale exclusively on Amazon India from 12 noon on May 22.

Being an entry-level budget smartphone, TNubia N1 Lite offers features that might put the competition in dust. The smartphone continues the company legacy by offering spectacularcamera features at an affordable price tag.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone sports 8-megapixel (MP) shooter with F2.0 large aperture at the rear. Also, there is a LED flash that helps in capturing detailed pictures during low-light settings. On the front, there is a 5 MP selfie camera assisted with front facing flash that allows natural glowing pictures irrespective of light conditions.

The N1 Lite features 5.5-inch HD screen covered with 2.5D glass. At the rear, the smartphone sports edge arc design that offers a comfortable grip. The back panel is covered with UV coating that gives a pebble-like fine-sanded feeling, which makes it less slippery.

“Nubia is committed tooffer best in class technology across all price points to its customers in India. We are known for our camera technology across the globe and with N1 Lite we are offering category first front soft light flash and fingerprint scanner,” Eric Hu, country head, Nubia India said. “The N1 Lite is dependable, tough, good looking and has performance power to be called an ideal companion.”