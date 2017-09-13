Nubliss to launch new mattress series, promises to energise everyday life with power wake up

New Delhi, September 13: Nubliss mattress, backed by European investors and sleep tech experts on Wednesday announced its exclusive partnership with Flipkart.

Nubliss is India’s first memory foam mattress with a cooling gel that is perfected for Indian conditions. It is also India’s first and only brand to be certified by CertiPUR-US -the gold standard in the world for mattresses. This means that the mattress is approved for durability and quality through rigorous independent testing. Also, they are offering 10 years warranty and 101 days trial period which no other brand in India has offered till now.

“The philosophy of Nubliss is that a good night sleep energises people, positively impacting their happiness, judgement, productivity, attitude, and even the quality of relationships. The brand promises to energise your everyday modern life with a Power Wake Up,” said Manav Bansal, an early investor in Nubliss.

“At Flipkart, we constantly endeavour to bring the most innovative technology, better choices and a richer experience to keep our audiences excited. We are happy to support the growth and proliferation of innovations that help consumers understand and improve their sleep. Through our exclusive partnership with Nubliss for their best-in-class technology, coupled with our wide reach and reliable delivery capabilities just ahead of the country’s biggest shopping festival, The Big Billion Days, we are certain that this product will appeal to our large and growing customer base who are increasingly beginning to value quality sleep,” added Nandita Sinha, Senior Director Home and Furniture category- Flipkart.

“High-quality mattresses are vital for health and fitness but they cost a fortune to buy. The research shows that mattresses are sold for 10 to 12 times their cost because of expensive advertising, sales commissions, and inefficient logistics. Nubliss cuts down all these costs and delivers state-of-art mattress at a fraction of price in an easy-to-handle box,” said Manav.

Nubliss mattresses will hit the market on September 14 and will sell exclusively on Flipkart and Nubliss.com.

(ANI- BusinessWire India)