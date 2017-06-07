Number of flights passing through Iran’s airspace has increased by 100 to 150 due to transfer of Qatar Airways flights

Tehran,June7:The number of flights passing through Iran’s airspace has increased by 100 to 150 to about 1,100 per day owing to transferring of Qatar Airways flights, a top official was quoted as saying by Irna on Tuesday.

“Since 4:30 this morning the new air traffic was admitted by Iran and became operational,” said Rahmatollah Mahabadi, managing director of Iranian Airports and Air Navigation Company.

Mahabadi added that already there were three main traffic currents from Qatar, one of them from Doha to Europe, North Atlantic and vice versa and it included most of Qatari flights, which remain unchanged and only around 30 flights towards south Europe in the route of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Egypt that enter Iran’s airspace from south of Shiraz and from main route of the Arabian Gulf fly towards Europe.

The second current traffic was toward Africa, which already flew through Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Egypt toward Africa, and now it enters from south of Shiraz towards Bandar Abbas and goes to Oman and by U-turning the Saudi Arabia Peninsula arrive in Africa.

This traffic current is around 50 flights, which will fly around 30 minutes in Iran’s airspace.

Mahabadi said the third traffic current was in direction of India and Far East, which parts of it passes Iran’s route and part through the United Arab Emirates, Muscat and Pakistan that now some of them are flying through Iran’s airspace.

The official said that following creation of 15,000 km of air routes within the framework of first phase of managing Iran’s sky, a very good capacity has been created, so “we are able to fulfil international demands and by completion of next phases we will be able to admit heavier air traffics as well”.