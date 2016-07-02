Nungambakkam station hacking:Police arrest man accused of killing Infosys employee S Swathi

Tirunelveli July 2:The Chennai Police on Friday arrested a young engineer from Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu in connection with the murder of Infosys employee S Swathi, who was hacked to death at Nungambakkam railway station on June 24. Ramkumar, 22, slit his throat when the police surrounded him

The engineering graduate from Meenakshipuram in Tirunelveli was taken to Government Hospital in Tenkasi for first-aid and later shifted to Government Medical College Hospital in Tirunelveli. According to The Hindu, doctors who are treating him said the injury was not major. “He is fine and will be shifted to the ICU after a minor procedure,” said a doctor.

According to the police, Ramkumar was Swathi’s neighbour in Choolaimedu. He lived in a rented flat and worked at a textile shop in Chennai, reported The NewsMinute. While the motive for murder has not been clearly determined, Swathi’s family has said he had been stalking her for months. The police also said Ramkumar was infatuated with Swathi, reported NDTV.

The arrest comes a week after the murder. Swathi was waiting to catch a train to work when the incident took place. On June 27, the Madras High Court transferred the case from the Railway Police to Chennai Police after they failed to make any breakthroughs in the case.