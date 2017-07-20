Nurses strike ends, basic pay of nurses working in hospitals with 50 beds fixed to Rs 20,000.

Thiruvananthapuram, July 20: Nurses strike has ended today as the basic pay of nurses working in hospitals with 50 beds fixed to Rs 20,000. The decision is made in the meeting with the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with the leaders of the Nurses Union and the Hospital authorities. A committee under the guidance of the government would decide the issues with the hospitals with more than 50 beds.

The Supreme Court has ordered that the nurses working in hospitals with more than 200 beds shall give the remuneration to the nurses, an amount equal to the remuneration in the Government hospitals in the state.

The Union Minister for Health J P Nadda on Wednesday has backed the ongoing strike of the nurses in Kerala. The Nurses strike in Kerala is a serious issue and it needs to be solved as early as possible, he said in the parliament. He said that the Kerala government shall impose the Supreme Court decision on giving remuneration to nurses in the country.

Minister JP Nadda added that if the Kerala state government fails to impose the Supreme Court order, the Central Ministry for health would interfere and will make sure that the order is in force.