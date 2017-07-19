“Nurses strike is a serious matter, Centyre will act if Kerala Govt. fails”, says Union Health Minister JP Nadda

New Delhi, July 19: The Union Minister for Health J P Nadda on Wednesday has backed the ongoing strike of the nurses in Kerala. The Nurses strike in Kerala is a serious issue and it needs to be solved as early as possible, he said in the parliament. He said that the Kerala government shall impose the Supreme Court decision on giving remuneration to nurses in the country. The Supreme Court has ordered that the nurses working in hospitals with more than 200 beds shall give the remuneration to the nurses, an amount equal to the remuneration in the Government hospitals in the state.

Minister JP Nadda added that if the Kerala state government fails to impose the Supreme Court order, the Central Ministry for health would interfere and will make sure that the order is in force.