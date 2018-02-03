O Canada! | Canada makes national anthem gender-neutral

O Canada! Our home and native land! True patriot love in all of us command…. As Canadians sing these lines of their national anthem with pride it also gives the world something to cheer for.

For the Canada’s Senate passed a bill making country’s national anthem gender-neutral and effected changes from the original lines which goes “True patriot love in all thy sons command” to “in all of us command.”

Before it becomes law it must now receive “royal assent” from the governor general.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted about it saying another positive step towards gender equality. The move was sponsored by late politician Mauril Bélanger.

Mauril’s bill to make O Canada gender neutral passed third reading in the Senate tonight – another positive step towards gender equality. #inallofuscommand — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) 1 February 2018

Not only the Canadian Prime Minister but people from across the world supported the move.

One of the prominent Canadians, expressed joy was author Margaret Atwood.

Thank you @SenateCA! ‘In all of us command’: Senate passes bill approving #genderneutral anthem wording https://t.co/kOyXplgNYu — Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) 1 February 2018

However, there was also dissenting voice from some members of the Conservative Party, who opposed the move. The bill passed Canada’s House of Commons in 2016, but spent 18 months under debate in the Senate.