O Captain, My Captain! Congress set to form the government in Punjab

Chandigarh, March 11: The opposition Congress was racing ahead in 75 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, followed by the AAP in 23 seats, the SAD in 14 seats and the BJP in three seats, Others 2, as per early trends.

Congress is seeking to return to power after a hiatus of 10 years. Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal was leading by 60,000 plus votes in his pocket borough Lambi Assembly constituency. From Lambi, 89-year-old Badal is locked in a keen contest with Congress chief Capt Amarinder Singh and AAP’s Jarnail Singh, among others.

Capt Singh, who turned 75 today, was leading from Patiala by over 47,000 votes against his nearest rival AAP’s Balbir Singh. Former Army Chief General J J Singh (retd) was at the number three spot.

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister and SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal was leading over his nearest rival Ravneet Singh Bittu of Congress by a margin of 6,907 votes from Jalalabad constituency, as per early trends. Congress leader Sunil Jakhar was trailing by 3,084 votes as against his nearest rival BJP’s Arun Narang from Abohar segment.

Navjot Singh Sidhu of Congress was leading by a margin of 39,000 votes in Amritsar-East segment. Initial trends, now available for all the seats in the Assembly, also have two candidates of Bains brothers Lok Insaf Party ahead, who fought in an alliance with the AAP, leading.

From Jalandhar Cantt, Congress candidate and former Indian hockey captain Pargat Singh was leading by over 36,000 votes over his nearest rival AAP’s Harkrishan Singh Walia.