O Paneerselvam gets closer to being TN CM for third time after Chinnamma gets convicted

Chennai, Feb14:J Jayalalithaa’s trusted aide and former Finance Minister O Panneerselvam will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for the third time.

After J Jayalalithaa’s death , O Panneerselvam and  VK Sasikala had been at loggerheads with each other as AIADMK’s factions split and fight for power and supremacy in TN politics.

VK Sasikala was convicted in disproportionate assets case in Supreme court for 4 years ,as it declared its judgement.

