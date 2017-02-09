O Panneerselvam is the real hero, says Former Tamil Nadu Minister E Madhusudanan

Chennai, Feb 09: Former Tamil Nadu Minister E Madhusudanan joined with O Panneerselvam. He is the AIADMK Presidium Chairman and was a minister in the Jayalalithaa Cabinet from 1991 to 1996. in a surprise press meet held at Chennai, Madhusudanan said that O Panneerselvam is the real leader of AIADMK.

AIADMK senior leader Madhusudhan was one among those who were held at the resort at Kalpakkam. He said the media that he was threatened by Sasikala. Panneerselvam and others in his group has extended a warm welcome to E Madhusudhan.

Sasikala is waiting to take over as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and will meet Governor C Vidyasagar Rao at 5 pm today, after he lands in Chennai from Mumbai. O Panneerselvam is expected to meet the Governor as well.

Though Sasikala has complete support within the party, Panneerselvam says that many legislators are privately in touch with him and will support him if he is allowed to take a trust vote.

Yesterday, Sasikala herded all but three of her MLAs to a resort to keep them out of bounds from the DMK or for fear that they may switch allegience to OPS. Reports say they have not been allowed access to their phones.

In fact, a missing person complaint has been filed by a MLA’s husband who says he hasn’t been able to reach her!