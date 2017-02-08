O Panneerselvam may withdraw resignation, resume as Chief Minister, once Governor is back

February 8, 2017 | By :
Rescind Sasikala's appointment as AIADMK general secretary, Panneerselvam urges EC
Rescind Sasikala's appointment as AIADMK general secretary, Panneerselvam urges EC.

Chennai, Feb 08: Twist after twist in the Tamil Nadu politics, the battle for power, Moreover a battle for continuing the legacy of Amma Jayalalitaa.

Ceratain reliable sources from the AIADMK said that Panneerselvam will be withdrawing his resignation submitted to Governor Vidyasagar Rao.
Governor C Vidyasagar Rao is in Mumbai now. O Pannerselvam may withdraw his resignation and would be back in action as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu once the Governor is back in Chennai.
More details awaited.
Tags: , ,
Related News
Income Tax Department seizes secret letter on Tamil Nadu gutka scam from Sasikala’s room in Poes Garden
Sasikala’s husband Natarajan surrenders before CBI court over 1994 duty evasion case
Imran Khan’s tweet on corruption mixing up Jayalalithaa, Sasikala names goes viral, removed
Setback for Sasikala: EPS-OPS faction wins back AIADMK’s two-leaves symbol 
Massive Income Tax raids at premises of Sasikala kin enters third day
Sasikala’s parole ends today, shall report to Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru at 6 PM
Top