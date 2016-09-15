Obama to create first US Atlantic marine monument

Obama was set to make the announcement during remarks at a State Department-sponsored conference focused on marine protection. The decision was hailed by environmental groups.

“Teddy Roosevelt had the foresight to protect the treasures of America’s landscape. With that same boldness, President Obama is conserving the crown jewels of our nation’s seascape,” said Rhea Suh, president of the Natural Resources Defense Council. “This historic act will make our ocean more resilient to climate change. By preserving this rich diversity of marine life, it will also support New England’s coastal and ocean economy.”

The creatures who populate the protected area range from unique types of coral to several species of mammals, including sperm, fin, and sei whales. Some of the specimens exist only in that particular ecosystem.

Responsibility for managing the area will fall to the departments of Interior and Commerce.

Earlier this month Obama traveled to Midway atoll in the Pacific to view the expanded Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, which he quadrupled in size in August. While there he argued for the importance of using his conservation powers to protect vulnerable environments.

“There are countries that now are at risk and may have to move as a consequence of climate change. There are enormous effects on the human presence in the ocean that creatures are having to adapt to and, in some cases, cannot adapt to,” Obama said on Midway. “I look forward to knowing that 20 years from now, 40 years from now, 100 years from now, this is a place where people can still come to and see what a place like this looks like when it’s not overcrowded or destroyed by human populations.”