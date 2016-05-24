Obama says will ensure freedom of navigation in South China Sea

Hanoi, May 24: U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that Washington would stand with partners to ensure freedom of navigation and flight in the South China Sea and, without mentioning China by name, said big nations should not bully smaller ones.

He was speaking on the second day of a visit to Vietnam, where on Monday he announced the complete lifting of the United State’s ban on sales of lethal weapons to the Southeast Asian country.

