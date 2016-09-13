Obama will veto bill allowing 9/11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia

New York, Sep 13: US President Barack Obama will veto the bill passed by the Republican-majority House of Representatives that, if passed, would allow victims of the 9/11 attacks and their relatives to sue foreign governments suspected of backing terrorism against America, the White House has said.

The Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act was approved unanimously in the House last week, four months after the Senate cleared it. “The President does intend to veto this legislation,” White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said.

The legislation is strongly opposed by Saudi Arabia which is home to 15 of the 19 hijackers in the September 11, 2001, terror attacks.