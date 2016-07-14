Obese men are 50 per cent more likely to die before they reach 70, claims new study

United Kingdom, July 14: Overweight men are 50% more likely to die before age 70 than women because they’re more susceptible to changes in liver fat and insulin levels. A team of Cambridge and Oxford researchers has found that being too fat is far more harmful for men than women.

Their study of 3.6 million adults worldwide found that males who were overweight or obese had a 30 per cent chance of dying before the age of 70.

This compares to an average risk of 19 per cent for those with a healthy weight.

Overweight or obese women were 15 per cent more likely to die before they reach 70 compared to 11 per cent who were classified as healthy, as reported by, dailymail.co.uk.

Researchers think that men are more affected by obesity than women and it causes major changes in their liver fat levels and insulin levels.

This means they are at far higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes, liver disease and heart conditions later in life.

The study published in the Lancet also found that overweight people lose an average of one year of their life expectancy rising to three years if they are obese.

Dr Emanuele Di Angelantonio from the University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK, the lead author said: ‘We also found that men who were obese were at much higher risk of premature death than obese women.

‘This is consistent with previous observations that obese men have greater insulin resistance, liver fat levels, and diabetes risk than women.’

Professor Peter Weissberg, Medical Director at the British Heart Foundation, which helped fund the research, said: ‘The results show that being overweight does have a significant impact on your health and strengthen the arguments for public health measures to reduce obesity in our society.’