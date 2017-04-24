Obesity is more dangerous than diabetes, study.

Washington DC/USA, April 24: Eat healthily and lose those extra kilos to live more, as a study finds that obesity brings in more risk than diabetes, tobacco use or high blood pressure for shortening of lifespan.

Researchers from Cleveland Clinic and New York University School of Medicine found that obesity causes 47 percent more life years lost than tobacco, which causes similar life-years lost as high blood pressure.

They noted that the three – diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol – of the top five causes of death can be treated, thereby helping the patients better understand the treatment options.

The research is scheduled to be presented at the Society of General Internal Medicine 2017 Annual Meeting in the US.

The team found the greatest number of preventable life-years lost was due to obesity, diabetes, tobacco use, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

“Modifiable behavioural risk factors pose a substantial mortality burden in the U.S.,” said lead author Glen Taksler.

“These preliminary results continue to highlight the importance of weight loss, diabetes management and healthy eating in the U.S. population,” Taksler added.

The results highlight the clinical and public health achievement of smoking cessation efforts because tobacco would have topped the list15 years ago.

The results also highlight the importance of preventive care in clinical practice and why it should be a priority for the physicians.

They compared the results with the change in life-years lost for an “optimal” population that eliminated all modifiable risk factors.

Recognising that some less common factors might place a substantial burden on small population subgroups, they also estimated life expectancy gained in individuals with each modifiable risk factor.

“The reality is, while we may know the proximate cause of a patient’s death, for example, breast cancer or heart attack, we don’t always know the contributing factor(s), such as tobacco use, obesity, alcohol and family history. For each major cause of death, we identified a root cause to understand whether there was a way a person could have lived longer,” Taksler stated. (ANI)