On ocassion of World Rabies Day ,124 pet dogs vaccinated

September 29, 2016 | By :

PANCHKULA,Sept29:: Pet Animal Medical Centre (PAMC), on the occasion of World Rabies Day, vaccinated 124 pet dogs with anti-rabies vaccine free of cost on Wednesday. According to the hospital authorities, they informed that on the occasion of world rabies day, we vaccinated pet animals of anti-rabies vaccination free of cost.

DrMantru said that during interaction with pet owners and people present at the venue, a team of doctors told them about side-affects of rabies and how to prevent the disease. They also talked about ways in which dogs should be taken care of. PAMC authorities said that 80 dogs were operated upon at the hospital.

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
Purple foods with anthocyanins becomes health trend in the world over
World driest Atacama desert in Chile , flowers bloom over unusual rainfall and climate change
Is it the end of the world from the heavens? Planet Nibaru on collision course with Earth says conspiracy theorists ,an apocalyptic prophecy
Former world champion Tejaswini Sawant won the 50m rifle 3 position gold at the Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial national shooting championships in Delhi
 Men across the world struggle with achieving a work-family balance just as much as women do
World Food Prize 2017 laureate congratulated by agricultural scientist Prof. Swaminathan
Top