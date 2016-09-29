On ocassion of World Rabies Day ,124 pet dogs vaccinated

PANCHKULA,Sept29:: Pet Animal Medical Centre (PAMC), on the occasion of World Rabies Day, vaccinated 124 pet dogs with anti-rabies vaccine free of cost on Wednesday. According to the hospital authorities, they informed that on the occasion of world rabies day, we vaccinated pet animals of anti-rabies vaccination free of cost.

DrMantru said that during interaction with pet owners and people present at the venue, a team of doctors told them about side-affects of rabies and how to prevent the disease. They also talked about ways in which dogs should be taken care of. PAMC authorities said that 80 dogs were operated upon at the hospital.