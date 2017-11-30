Ockhi cyclone warning: Kerala on high alert, schools shut down

Thiruvananthpuram/Kerala, November 30: The southern districts of Kerala have been put on a high alert after the weather forecast gave warning that there are possibilities of storm and heavy rains in the state.

The cyclone, Ockhi with a speed of 75 km/hr and is between Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthpuram. There are precautions provided for the Sabarimla pilgrims.

The pilgrims are told to avoid traveling during the day between 7 pm and 6 am. be careful while charging mobile phones, emergency lights. The jungle path should not be used for the pilgrimage. Do not take rest at the bottom of the trees, fountains of the waters. Also, try to avoid taking bath today and tomorrow in the river, spring and notice the flow in the river.

The tourism centers were also told some precautions to follow. The tourists should not be allowed to play today and tomorrow for entertaining activities in hilly, mixed water reservoirs. The tourism centres were also told to ensure that the foreign tourists having health problems have emergency medicines with them. Also, the District Tourism Promotion Council officers should be more careful during daytime at hill stations in Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Trivandrum, Idukki and Kottyam districts.

People are advised that they should not beach, hills in Kerala today and tomorrow. Also, try avoid travelling between 6 am and 7 pm in the hills of Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Trivandrum, Idukki and Kottyam districts. People who store water for their houses need to store more water for their future use. Try not to park vehicles on hill roads.

There are warnings that there maybe strong rains. The heavy rains continues due to the low pressure on the Indian Ocean near Kanyakumari. Kanyakumari and Nagercoil have been hit by a cyclonic storm.

There is low humidity that is moving towards the northwest direction. There are restrictions in traffic from 6 am to 6 pm in hilly areas of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kottayam.

The schools have shut down in Thiruvanthpuram district since 12 pm in the afternoon. Rains started in the Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts from yesterday last night. A tree fell near the KSRTC depot. Around three vehicles were destroyed.